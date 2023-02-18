PM hosts Cambodian Deputy PM, Defence Minister

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Saturday for General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia.

The host congratulated Cambodia on its important achievements, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as socio-economic development, and the success of the communal elections in the fifth tenure, and the successful performance of the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2022.

He said he believed that Cambodia would successfully organise the general elections in 2023 and gain greater attainments in the future.

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Việt Nam always attached great importance and gave priority to reinforcing and promoting the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term partnership with Cambodia.

Defence collaboration would continue to be an important pillar in the bilateral ties, he said, hailing the two Ministries of National Defence's coordination in implementing 30 meaningful activities to mark the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

Chính asked the two ministries and militaries to continue to work closely together to effectively realise the common perceptions among leaders of the two sides, while strengthening collaboration at multilateral forums and a wide range of areas such as digital transformation, bomb and mine clearance, and economic development.

He requested the border guard forces of the two sides to increase exchange activities and joint patrols to protect the shared border and border markers, preventing all kinds of cross-border criminals, thus safeguarding the border security and order, boosting border trade and people-to-people exchanges along the border, and building a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

The Government leader pledged that Việt Nam would support and assist Cambodia in organising important activities in 2023, including the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) and Para Games.

Chính said he hoped General Tea Banh would continue to make positive contributions to the strengthening of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries across all fields.

For his part, General Tea Banh highly valued the growth of ties between the two countries over the past more than half a century despite challenges and difficulties, securing the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership.

He affirmed that Cambodia treasured its ties with Việt Nam, and thanked Việt Nam for the solidarity and great support that the Party, State, military and people of Việt Nam had given to Cambodia during its fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime in the past and its current national construction and development.

He expressed gratitude to Việt Nam for coordination in repatriating remains of 49 Cambodian martyrs.

As the head of the Organising Board of SEA Games 32, General Tea Banh thanked Việt Nam's goodwill and showed hope for more support from Việt Nam in hosting the sport event.

He pledged that the military and Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia would actively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of both sides, and he himself would work for the strengthening of the sound neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries and two militaries. VNA/VNS