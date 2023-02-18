PHILIPPINES, February 18 - Press Release

February 17, 2023 VAT refund for foreign tourists to revitalize tourism industry, drive economic growth--Gatchalian The proposed implementation of the value-added tax (VAT) refund program for foreign tourists could potentially revitalize the local tourism industry which in turn could help drive overall economic growth, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means said that the estimated foregone revenue from the implementation of the program is about P3 billion or about 0.08% of total government revenue which he says is a minimal amount compared to the revenue from potential tourist arrivals that can drive our overall economic growth. The internal estimate is based on pre-pandemic levels. "The VAT refund program would incentivize foreign tourists into spending more money in the country in terms of shopping activities as well as spending on hotels, restaurants, and other recreation-related activities," Gatchalian said. "In the medium to long term, the program could attract more foreign visitors to the country, rejuvenate the local tourism industry, and create more employment opportunities for Filipinos," he added. At the House of Representatives, a technical working group has been formed to create the legislation for the program. Malacañang announced weeks ago that the President had approved the recommendation of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Tourism Sector Group to implement the refund mechanism for foreign tourists by 2024. According to Gatchalian, such practice, commonly known as VAT refund, is common across the globe, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia, to attract foreign tourists. "Inaasahan nating magpapalakas ito ng ating turismo na siya namang tutulong para magkaroon ng trabaho ang karamihan sa ating mga kababayan at payabungin pa ang mga industriya na naapektuhan nang husto ng pandemya," the lawmaker stressed. The tourism department reported a total of 2.65 million visitors from February to December last year, significantly higher than the 163,879 tourists recorded in 2021, but considerably lower compared to the 8.26 million total number of tourists recorded prior to the pandemic. VAT refund sa mga dayuhang turista magpapalago ng turismo, ekonomiya ng bansa -- Gatchalian Ang iminumungkahing pagpapatupad ng value-added tax (VAT) refund program para sa mga dayuhang turista ay maaaring magpalakas ng lokal na industriya ng turismo na siya namang makakatulong sa pangkalahatang paglago ng ekonomiya, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sinabi ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means na may tinatayang mawawalang kita na aabot sa P3 bilyon o humigit-kumulang 0.08% lamang ng kabuuang kita ng gobyerno kapag ipinatupad ang VAT refund, kaunting halaga aniya kung ikukumpara sa kitang magmumula sa mga potensyal na tourist arrivals na maaaring magpalakas sa pangkalahatang ekonomiya. "Ang programa ay maaaring makaakit ng mas maraming dayuhang bisita sa bansa na siyang magpapasigla sa lokal na industriya ng turismo, at lilikha ng mas maraming oportunidad at trabaho para sa mga Pilipino," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa Mababang Kapulungan, isang technical working group na ang binuo para sa pagsasagawa ng batas para sa naturang programa. Inaprubahan din ng Pangulo ang rekomendasyon ng Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Tourism Sector Group na ipatupad ang mekanismo ng refund para sa mga dayuhang turista pagdating ng 2024. Ayon kay Gatchalian, karaniwan na ang VAT refund sa buong mundo, partikular sa Europa at Southeast Asia, upang makaakit ng mga dayuhang turista. "Inaasahan nating magpapalakas ito ng ating turismo na siya namang tutulong para magkaroon ng trabaho ang karamihan sa ating mga kababayan at magpapayabong pa ang mga industriya na naapektuhan nang husto ng pandemya," sabi ng mambabatas. Ayon sa Department of Tourism nakapagtala ang bansa ng 2.65 milyong bisita mula Pebrero hanggang Disyembre noong nakaraang taon, mas mataas kaysa sa 163,879 na turista na naitala noong 2021, ngunit mas mababa ito kumpara sa 8.26 milyong kabuuang bilang ng mga turista na naitala bago ang pandemya.