Road Closure VT RTE 36 Fairfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 36, including north or southbound is closed in the area of 9706 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

