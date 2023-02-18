Submit Release
The Gambia National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of The Gambia on the 58th anniversary of your independence.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our enduring partnership and friendship with the people and government of The Gambia, which was recently highlighted in President Biden’s announcement of a Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact for The Gambia at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. I look forward to strengthening our close partnership on a wide range of initiatives which aim to consolidate democracy, support regional stability and security, ensure good governance, and further develop bilateral economic ties to the benefit of both Americans and Gambians.

The United States appreciates that the government and people of The Gambia will remain our steadfast partner against those who seek to repress fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order. I value The Gambia’s support on the global stage as a sign of our commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous world.

I look forward to working together to build even stronger ties in the years ahead.

