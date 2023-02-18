Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with E3 Counterparts on Iran at Munich Security Conference

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.  They underscored their concern about Iran’s nuclear escalation and its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling on Iran to reverse course. They also discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications for the security and stability of the region and beyond. The leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the Iranian people in light of Iran’s continued egregious human rights abuses and agreed to continue to closely coordinate their approach to the regime’s destabilizing activities.

