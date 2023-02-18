Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,332 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Well, good afternoon, everyone.  I want to thank President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan for being here today.  We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict.  The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves.  The United States is committed to doing anything we can to support these efforts, whether it’s directly with our friends, whether it’s in a trilateral format such as this, or with other international partners.

 

But I’m very grateful for the presence of both the president and the prime minister today, and look forward to a good conversation.  Thank you.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.