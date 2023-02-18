Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani today on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.  During the meeting, the Secretary reaffirmed his support for a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq and the U.S. commitment to cooperation under the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.  He also expressed readiness to support the Prime Minister’s efforts to stabilize and grow Iraq’s economy, including by combatting corruption and money laundering.

The Secretary and Prime Minister al-Sudani also discussed the recent economic-focused Higher Coordinating Committee meetings in Washington, D.C., which focused on economic opportunities and cooperation in the field of energy and addressing climate challenges.  Recognizing that the fight against ISIS is not yet over, the two leaders renewed their mutual commitment to regional security and the enduring defeat of the terrorist organization.

