First Research School by ICASSSD holds inaugural panel to discuss DYNAMIC Sustainable Solutions for the Next Century

ICASSSD Center in Kitchener-Waterloo Cultural Performance by the Toronto Branch Members Panel Discussion on “Dynamic Sustainable Solutions”, Rev. Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi, Dr. Apurva Narayan, Prof. Keith Hipel, and Prof. S. S. Bhojwani, and Prof. Pami Dua

Over 9500 attendees joined the virtual inaugural panel discussion of sustainability research school, featuring expert speakers from around the world

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Applied Systems Science for Sustainable Development (ICASSSD), is an independent international not-for-profit organization registered in Canada that envisions the advancement of solutions in the area of Systems Science and Sustainability in Canada and worldwide in alignment with the vision of the United Nations. ICASSSD’s parent organization is the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Dayalbagh, Agra - 282 005 UP India which is a charitable organization in India. Radhasoami Satsang Sabha owns the colony of Dayalbagh. The Colony of Dayalbagh, which translates as ‘Garden of the Merciful’, was founded on Basant Day in 1915 by Param Guru Huzur Sahabji Maharaj, the fifth Revered Leader of Ra-Dha-Sva-Aah-Mi Faith by planting a Mulberry tree, as an Ashram or the spiritual home of the followers of the Faith.

The International Centre for Applied Systems Science for Sustainable Development (ICASSSD) in collaboration with various industries, profit and not-for-profit organizations, governmental agencies, and academic institutions develops solutions that will help establish a sustainable ecosystem.

DYNAMIC Sustainable development and BLISSFUL sustainability are inherently multi/trans-disciplinary because they concern a complex system having Spiritual, Economic, Technological, Ecological, Political, and other Evolutionary/Re-evolutionary perspectives associated with Abstract Mathematics of Topological Graph Theory. Sustainability is enabled by Modern technological advances but is also a Social construct and needs to be Frugal economically viable. Therefore, there is a need to take the discussion on sustainability and sustainable development beyond its traditional and confined limits within the Purview of Ultra-transcendental Art, Science, & Engineering of Consciousness (Mediated by Conscientiousness); with ever growing limits within the academic disciplines of engineering, technology, economics, or geography or political science and analyze the problem through a multi-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary approach, holistic integrative. and critical thinking.

International Centre for Applied Systems Science and Sustainable Development (ICASSSD) is pleased to announce its first research school on ‘Dynamic Sustainable Solutions’. This school is a collaborative effort of various leading academic institutions of the world like Dayalbagh Educational Institute, University of Waterloo, University of Western Ontario, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, Arizona State University, and many more. The research school attracted participants not only from the above-mentioned institutes but also from MIT, Standford, Berkeley, and other reputed institutes all over the globe.

The panel discussion was blessed by the presence of Rev. Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Education, Dayalbagh Educational Institutions, Agra, India - 282 005 who is also the Chief Scientific Advisor for the centre. Mrs. Satsangi also graced the occasion by her presence. A remarkable display of cultural and technological display of Dayalbagh’s ecosystem was done through numerous videos with remarks of eminent individuals like Dr. Sam Pitroda (Telecom Innovator of India), Mr. Rajendra Singh (The Waterman of India) and many more.

The inaugural panel discussion was attended by more than 9500 participants in audio-video mode, we had eminent panelists providing their remarks on sustainability such as Prof. Prem Kumar Kalra, Director/Vice-Chancellor, Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI) (http://www.dei.ac.in), Prof. Keith W. Hipel, University Professor, Systems Design Engineering, University of Waterloo (https://uwaterloo.ca/scholar/kwhipel), Dr. Scott Cloutier, Assistant Professor, Arizona State University (https://sustainability-innovation.asu.edu/person/scott-cloutier/), and Ms. Sarah-Louise Ruder, PhD Candidate from the University of British Columbia (https://ires.ubc.ca/sarah-louise-ruder/). The panel was moderated by Dr. Apurva Narayan (http://www.anarayan.com), Assistant Professor at the University of Western Ontario and Adjunct Professor at the University of Waterloo and the University of British Columbia. The event also witnessed other luminaries such as Prof. Pami Dua, Director/Vice Chancellor, Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi, India, Mr. Asad Pathan, Ex-Director, Indian Oil Corporation and Chairman SPHEEHA (https://spheeha.org/), Dr. Anoop Srivastava, IPS and Vice-President Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and others.

The program ended with a short cultural performance by the Toronto Branch members of the Dayalbagh Radhsoami Satsang Association of North America.