Durand Line: a historical error and the need for self-determination

Mr. Stanagul Sherzad argues that as long as the Durand Line problem does not get resolved, the region will serve as a center and haven for terrorists who threaten the security of the entire world. (Photo Serge Jansen)

Chairman Afghan Mellat Party argues for a resolution of the illegal border at World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue conference in Brussels

The Durand Line issue must be resolved within the framework of the right of nations to self-determination.” — Chairman of Afghan Mellat Party, Mr. Stanagul Sherzad

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chairman of Afghan Mellat Party, Mr. Stanagul Sherzad, delivered a powerful speech at the international conference organised by Andy Vermaut, the president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue in Brussels, where he presented his views on the Durand Line issue. His speech, titled "Durand Line: A Historical Error," shed light on the illegality of this border that separates Afghanistan and Pakistan and the need for its resolution.

Mr. Sherzad argued that borders are created to separate cultural and religious areas between nations so that they can live together peacefully in the future and become good neighbors for each other. There are two kinds of borders in the world - legal (de jure) and illegal (de facto). Legal borders are those that have been created by the will of both nations and must have passed three stages of approval, while de facto or illegal boundaries are forcibly imposed on a nation, such as the Durand Line. According to Mr. Sherzad, the Durand Line only came into being as a result of the pressure of the British Empire, and none of the international principles and laws were considered in the Durand Line treaty. He explained that the agreement was signed between the ruler or oppressor (British Empire) and the oppressed or enslaved (Afghanistan), and, therefore, it is not a legal treaty. Moreover, since the British Empire has left the region and does not exist here, the contract itself is annulled and no longer valid. Mr. Sherzad pointed out that each colonial treaty expires after a period of one hundred years, and the Durand Line was sketched in an area where there were seven independent agencies that served as a buffer zone between Afghanistan and the British Empire.

The problem of the Durand Line

The Chairman of Afghan Mellat Party also argued that the whole history of Afghanistan is a witness that the British Empire used to collect taxes from these regions and handed them over to the Afghan government. If this had been a border, then why did the British hand over the taxes of these areas to the Afghan government? All these seven agencies had treaties with the British empire, and according to these agreements, neither Afghanistan nor the British empire had the right to intervene militarily or politically in these agencies. Therefore, Mr. Sherzad believes that the Durand Line is not a formal and legal border between the two nations. In his words, the Durand Line issue must be resolved within the framework of the right of nations to self-determination. As long as the problem of Durand Line is not resolved, this region will serve as a center and safe haven for terrorists, and they will threaten the security of the whole world. The Chairman of Afghan Mellat Party concluded by stating that it is important for the international community to find a suitable solution to this problem within the framework of the right of nations to self-determination. His speech shed light on the historical error of the Durand Line and the need for its resolution to ensure lasting peace in the region.