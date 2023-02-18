Submit Release
Valentine’s Day Celebrations at W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives

W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa celebrated Valentine’s Day in style, with a range of romantic activities and experiences for couples to enjoy. Guests staying at the resorts were treated to a selection of culinary experiences, including specially curated menus featuring the freshest local produce and international delicacies, romantic and intimate dining experiences for couples, including candlelit dinners on the beach and private dining options. In addition to the dining experiences, guests were also pampered with various activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Couples enjoyed romantic sunset cruises, private yoga classes, and luxurious couples’ spa treatments.

The Maldives, with its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and lush greenery, provides the perfect backdrop for couples to enjoy a truly romantic experience. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, which include W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers an idyllic escape for couples seeking a romantic getaway.

W Maldives celebrated the day of love in style with a lineup of serene and beautiful settings planned for guests to treat themselves and their significant other, to an array of extra-special experiences including gourmet cuisine paired with the finest of wines.  From a private yacht escape to romantic dinners on the beach to exquisite spa treatments, the luxury island playground was buzzing with all things romance. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa also pampered their guests with romantic offerings and special setups to celebrate the occasion.

To know more about couple getaway offers at the resorts click here.

