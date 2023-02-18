Maldives and China Implement On-Arrival Visa Agreement for Citizens

Maldives has commenced the issuance of on-arrival visas to citizens of China, pursuant to the visa-free agreement which was executed between the two countries last year. Although the agreement was signed last year, it had not been enforced until now, owing to the various measures implemented by China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective as of the 17th of February 2023, the on-arrival visa arrangement has now taken full effect. According to the agreement, Maldivian nationals arriving in China will be granted a 30-day on-arrival visa and vice versa. However, it is important to note that a visa must be acquired in advance if one intends to engage in work, business, or journalism activities.

Furthermore, China and Maldives also engaged in other initiatives aimed at consolidating their bilateral relations.