Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,389 in the last 365 days.

Maldives and China Implement On-Arrival Visa Agreement for Citizens

Maldives has commenced the issuance of on-arrival visas to citizens of China, pursuant to the visa-free agreement which was executed between the two countries last year. Although the agreement was signed last year, it had not been enforced until now, owing to the various measures implemented by China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective as of the 17th of February 2023, the on-arrival visa arrangement has now taken full effect. According to the agreement, Maldivian nationals arriving in China will be granted a 30-day on-arrival visa and vice versa. However, it is important to note that a visa must be acquired in advance if one intends to engage in work, business, or journalism activities.

Furthermore, China and Maldives also engaged in other initiatives aimed at consolidating their bilateral relations.

Tweet

You just read:

Maldives and China Implement On-Arrival Visa Agreement for Citizens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.