Ashwagandha Extract Market to witness Highest CAGR of 11.4% during Forecast Period | Dabur India Ltd., P&G

The ashwagandha market size is anticipated to rise at a significant rate due to an increase in consumer interest in ashwagandha.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ashwagandha Extract Market generated $864.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, competitive landscape, value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces. This report offers in-depth information for market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in determining steps to be taken for achieving sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global ashwagandha extract market based on form, application, distribution channel, and region. The research provides a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments to determine the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments. Market size and estimations for segments and sub-segments are offered in the study to identify the strategies to be adopted to achieve sustainable growth.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The Himalaya Drug Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Limited

Kairali Ayurvedic Group

P&G

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Kerry Group PLC

Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Taos Herb Company and Unilever PLC.

According to the ashwagandha extract market opportunity, region wise, North America held the major ashwagandha extract market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its market share throughout ashwagandha extract market forecast period. The ashwagandha extract market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Ashwagandha Extract Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ashwagandha Extract Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

The report discusses these key players and outlines various strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and others to raise their market penetration and consolidate their position in the global market. The report providers extensive analysis that outlines product portfolio, operating segments, business performance, and key developments by every market player.

