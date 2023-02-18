Notice of Public Comment Period

Draft Air Quality Permit 7338, Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, U.S. Hours of Representatives

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue an air quality permit (No. 7338) to Office of Chief Administrative Officer (OCAO) to operate one (1) modified cross draft paint booth (SB-1) that uses two high-volume low pressure (HVLP) Aircoat spray guns, Wagner model 4700AC/GM4700AC-H. The spray guns have a maximum design coating capacity of 3.3 gallons (gal) of coating per hour and equipped with overspray filters for particulate matter (PM) control. The non-automotive paint spray booth will be located in the new Chief Administrative Officer Finishing Shop at the Rayburn House office building of the U.S. House of Representatives, Washington, DC 20515. The contact person for the facility is Melissa Space, Director of Safety and Personnel Security at [email protected] or by telephone (202) 226-408.

Emissions Estimate:

AQD estimates that the potential to emit volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the non- automotive paint spray booth will not exceed 2.7 tons per year.

Emissions Limits:

The proposed emission limits for the equipment are as follows:

Except for emissions resulting from operations subject to Conditions (d), (e), and 20 DCMR 743 through 749 (adhesives and sealants requirements), the Permittee shall not discharge into the atmosphere more than fifteen (15) pounds of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in any one (1) day, nor more than three pounds (3 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from all operations that occur in the equipment covered by this permit and any other combination of articles, machines, units, equipment, or other contrivances at a facility, not covered by a section of 20 DCMR Chapter 7 other than Section 700, unless the uncontrolled VOC emissions are reduced by at least ninety percent (90%) overall capture and control efficiency. [20 DCMR 700.1 and 700.2] An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited [20 DCMR 903.1] Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the paint spray booth. [20 DCMR 107 and 606] The Permittee shall not discharge into the atmosphere more than forty pounds (40 lb.) of non-photochemically reactive solvents in any one (1) day, nor more than eight pounds (8 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from any article, machine, equipment, or other contrivance, unless the uncontrolled organic emissions are reduced by at least eighty-five percent (85%). [20 DCMR 708.2] Emissions of VOCs from the use of any cleaning solvent, except those listed in Conditions II(e)(1) through (5) below (which are included in the accounting for compliance with Condition II(a)) shall be maintained below fifteen (15) pounds in any one (1) day from all such sources at the facility. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 770.1] Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations subject to Condition III(b); Emissions from products used to strip cured inks, coatings, and adhesives; Emissions from cleaning products used for janitorial purposes, including graffiti remover products; Emissions from products used to clean resin, coating, ink, and adhesive mixing, molding, and application equipment; and Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations related to application of coatings subject to regulation under 20 DCMR 773 to 778 (AIM) to the extent the coatings are used as architectural and industrial maintenance coatings.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available at http://doee.dc.gov/service/public-notices-hearings.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after March 20, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].