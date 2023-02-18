Request for Partner - Project Management - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities serve as the lead partner on the project by coordinating the efforts of other subgrantees and the Department. Conduct outreach to residents in multifamily affordable housing buildings subject to the Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) for the project, and recruit participants. Applicants should budget for $400,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to 2023_ejg2g @dc.gov with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-812 Project Management - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 20, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3)

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.