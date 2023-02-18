Request for Partner - Outreach and Education - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant
DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide education on the impacts of Indoor Air Quality on health and the potential benefits of residential electrification. Applicants should budget for $100,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to 2023_ejg2g @dc.gov with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-814 Outreach and Education - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant" in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is March 20, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.