Paris Proposal: an Unequalled Experience for Couples Deeply in Love

Paris, France - Kiss Me in Paris, the premier luxury marriage proposal planner in the City of Love, is proud to announce the addition of Eden Moscona, who joins celebrity planner, Chantelle-Marie, in spearheading the events planning team.

Kiss Me in Paris is known far and wide to create unique, tailor-made experiences for people who want to surprise their partners with an unforgettable Parisian proposal. From enchanting picnic engagements in the park to romantic rooftop proposals or even over-the-top fabulous chateaux proposals ... no demand is too challenging for Kiss Me in Paris.

"We know that a proposal is a moment that couples will remember for the rest of their lives," says Eden. "That's why we're thrilled to offer a service that takes the stress out of planning and allows couples to focus on each other and the unique love they share."

Their Paris Proposal approach starts with a personalized consultation with a proposal expert who will help the gentleman (or lady) plan every element of the fairytale proposal, from location sourcing to timeline management and plenty of romantic surprises along the way. When you work with Kiss Me in Paris, your expectations should be sky-high.

