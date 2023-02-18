Process Mining Software Market Value to Surpass USD 26 Billion in 2031

Process Mining Software Market Value

The need for process mining software is growing as firms increasingly seek to improve their audit and compliance processes.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global process mining software market generated $527 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 47.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31790

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global process mining software market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31790

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 49.4% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 50.4% during the forecast period.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31790

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global process mining software industry report include ABBYY, Celonis, Fluxicon , Hyland Software , Minit, QPR, SAP Signavio , Software AG , UiPath Inc, FortressIQ, Kofax Inc, SkanAI, PAFnow, Orange, myInvenio, Exeura, and Logpickr Inc.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3XEN0Az

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Feedback Management Software Market