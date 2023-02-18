Network Consulting Services Market Value to Exceed USD 27.9 Billion in 2031

Network Consulting Services Market Value

The market for network consulting services is anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the projected period due to an increase in ICT spending.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global network consulting services market generated $14.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $27.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

A surge in internet penetration, rise in consumer awareness of network consulting services and an increase in the need for flexible and upgraded network infrastructure drive the growth of the global network consulting services market. However, high server downtime and cost related to server consultancy system restrict the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of machine learning (ML) and big data analytics such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in rapid development in IT and wireless networking technologies are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global network consulting services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. IT & telecommunications engage in a server-based atmosphere to run their business, and protect with the aid of sophisticated network operations such as the deployment of network design & plan and network testing. This factor fuels the growth of the network consulting services market. However, the education segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to benefits such as reducing manual work and promoting automation. The rapid growth in the adoption of connected devices and rise in awareness concerning advanced technology such as AI, blockchain, big data, and cloud computing in various online learning platforms to enhance education facilities drives the growth of the market.

Based on type, the network designing & planning segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global network consulting services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Widespread acceptability of superior network planning and design that are cost-effective and have higher connectivity performance has motivated the network consulting services market to expand.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global network consulting services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, as large enterprises can deploy network consulting services depending on the network infrastructure, organization's business functioning, and quality requirements.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network consulting services market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in acceptance of cloud computing solutions, digitalization, artificial intelligence and machine learning have positively impacted the growth of the network consulting services market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to the rapid development of wireless 5G infrastructure, the proliferation of smart devices, rise in the number of software & IT infrastructure providers, and advancement in the e-commerce sector.

Leading Market Players –

• Accenture plc

• capgemini

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• fujitsu limited

• ibm corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

