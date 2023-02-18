Submit Release
Westbound airport offramp (Exit 16) closed for rumble strip installations

Feb 17, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs motorists of a full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 Freeway, for the installation of in-lane rumble bars. Closures will occur during weeknights beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The installations are planned to finish within 3-4 days, pending weather conditions.

The in-lane rumble bars will be installed at the beginning of the offramp to alert motorists of the curve in the roadway. This will make the transition from the H-1 Freeway to the Airport safer for travelers to use.

Westbound motorists wanting to access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are advised to use Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

