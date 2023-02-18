Request for Partner - Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Research - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to design, implement, and publish a study that measures and analyzes a range of outcomes associated with Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). Applicants should budget for $400,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to 2023_ejg2g @dc.gov with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-813 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Research - Environmental Justice Government to Government Grant" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 20, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.