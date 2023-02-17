Funding to improve public beaches

CANADA, February 17 - A new funding program is available to enhance the user experience of beaches along the province’s coastline.

The Beach Infrastructure Program provides grants, up to a maximum of $5,000, to organizations to upgrade public beach infrastructure across Prince Edward Island.

The following expenses are eligible:

purchase/construction of waste sorting stations;

waste removal costs;

portable washroom rentals;

construction of permanent washrooms;

beach access improvements, such as boardwalks, steps, beach wheelchairs, etc.

labour to undertake maintenance related issues;

signage, such as welcome signs, no littering, etc;

safety equipment, such as life rings; and

other projects that will enhance the beach user experience.

“Prince Edward Island is so fortunate to have such beautiful, pristine beaches. It’s important that they are maintained to ensure both Islanders and visitors have a positive experience and an enjoyable time at the beach.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Media contact:

Hillary MacDonald

Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca