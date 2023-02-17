Province welcomes nation for the 2023 Canada Winter Games

CANADA, February 17 - Island residents, along with the provincial government, are ready to cheer on young athletes from across the nation during the upcoming Canada Winter Games.

“Now is the time for Team PEI athletes, coaches and managers to shine,” said Jo-anne Wallace,” Team PEI Chef de Mission. “They’ve all trained and prepared for months, and over the next two weeks they will have a tremendous time competing and showing off all that hard work. It’s a privilege to be part of this journey with them.”

Over a dozen Island communities will be welcoming more than 3,600 young athletes, coaches and managers from across the nation to compete in over 20 sports and 150 events during the 2023 Canada Winter Games between February 18 and March 5.

“Over the next two weeks, communities from tip to tip will be buzzing with excitement as young people and their sporting families from across our great country make lasting memories of their time here in PEI. The Canada Games stage is the dream so many young people have strived for over months and years, and it is a proud moment for our province to be part of their sporting journey. On behalf of all Island residents, we are incredibly proud of you.” - Premier Dennis King

Members of the public can attend the upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games events by purchasing tickets online or in person at the Credit Union Place Box Office.

“To our Team PEI delegation, you’ve trained hard, and this is your moment. The entire province is behind you, and from the stands you will assuredly hear the loudest cheers coming from the Island,” added Premier King.

Follow the Island athletes’ journey online on Facebook Instagram and Twitter and share your 2023 Canada Winter Games moment by using hashtag #islebeready.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

vickitse@gov.pe.ca