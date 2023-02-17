Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,374 in the last 365 days.

Province welcomes nation for the 2023 Canada Winter Games

CANADA, February 17 - Island residents, along with the provincial government, are ready to cheer on young athletes from across the nation during the upcoming Canada Winter Games. 

“Now is the time for Team PEI athletes, coaches and managers to shine,” said Jo-anne Wallace,” Team PEI Chef de Mission. “They’ve all trained and prepared for months, and over the next two weeks they will have a tremendous time competing and showing off all that hard work. It’s a privilege to be part of this journey with them.”

Over a dozen Island communities will be welcoming more than 3,600 young athletes, coaches and managers from across the nation to compete in over 20 sports and 150 events during the 2023 Canada Winter Games between February 18 and  March 5. 

“Over the next two weeks, communities from tip to tip will be buzzing with excitement as young people and their sporting families from across our great country make lasting memories of their time here in PEI. The Canada Games stage is the dream so many young people have strived for over months and years, and it is a proud moment for our province to be part of their sporting journey. On behalf of all Island residents, we are incredibly proud of you.”

- Premier Dennis King

Members of the public can attend the upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games events by purchasing tickets online or in person at the Credit Union Place Box Office. 

“To our Team PEI delegation, you’ve trained hard, and this is your moment. The entire province is behind you, and from the stands you will assuredly hear the loudest cheers coming from the Island,” added Premier King.

Follow the Island athletes’ journey online on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share your 2023 Canada Winter Games moment by using hashtag #islebeready.

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Province welcomes nation for the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.