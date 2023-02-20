Reformed Con Man Proves That Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Steve Comisar at The Grove in L.A.

Steve Comisar ex con man and actor gives back on National Kindness Awareness Week

How do you eat an elephant? With little bites!” — Steve Comisar

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On National Kindness Awareness Week actor and former con man Steve Comisar is coming through on the promises he made to give back and make amends for his past unlawful conduct. On his long road to redemption Comisar has already done something both kind and generous. He sent a financially struggling family of four to see The Lion King last weekend at the iconic Pantages theater. Not only did Comisar get them the Disney VIP package with all the bells and whistles, he also got them seats in the front row of the orchestra section. The best seats in the house for this sold out Saturday night performance.When the happy family of four left the theater they were all in tears. A Disney spokesman asked them what was wrong. The youngest child, a five year old girl, wiped her tears and said, “This is the happiest day of my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful and I will remember it for the rest of my life.” And so she should. It’s not common for someone to help another person for no reason other than to be kind and generous. This is Steve Comisar’s new life’s mission. To give back to society for all of his fraudulent conduct over the course of his adult life. And he is certainly off to a good start.Comisar says, “My own mother noticed a big change in me. She said, ‘Where is my son, please bring him back.’ I feel better when I’m helping other people. I’m going to continue giving back for the rest of my life. Character is what you do when nobody is watching. I wish I would have done this sooner.”Steve Comisar is the only famous con man who is also a Hollywood actor. Comisar started acting in his early teens appearing in many television shows, movies, and commercials. Getting bored he used his acting skills to scam wealthy investors out of almost 80 million dollars. He quickly spent all of his booty on fast cars, faster women, and high stakes gambling.After getting arrested, convicted, and sent to Club-Fed Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention , which is the gold standard of the fraud prevention industry. He starred in the highly rated CBS prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists , watched by ten million viewers. Then he starred in the award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train law enforcement personnel across the country.Comisar then became the on-camera fraud expert on ABC’s hit daytime talk show, The View, and the longest running news magazine program, Dateline NBC. Between fraud prevention gigs Comisar did a few acting jobs such as booking the co-starring role in the action-adventure movie, Tough Luck, starring Norman Reedus and Armand Assante. Tough Luck Rebooted, the long awaited sequel to the original goes into pre-production in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role as Stan.Comisar was released from prison in 2017 and hopes to spend the rest of his life giving back and helping underprivileged people in the Los Angeles area where he grew up. His plans include continuing on the television talk show circuit giving valuable fraud prevention advice. Some of Comisar’s guest appearances can be seen on his YouTube channel. Between acting, fraud prevention, and helping the needy, Comisar’s plate is full and everyone in Hollywood can’t wait to see what kind gesture he’s going to come up with next.SPOILER ALERT: On Friday, March 31, Comisar is sending two lucky wrestling fans to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The VIP evening includes ringside seats, a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars, and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.This is all on the Friday night before Wrestlemania weekend. The fortunate kids will be ecstatic beyond words and Comisar can’t wait to see their smiles as they enjoy the best night of their lives. Comisar is cashing in his 2.6 million lifetime Marriott Bonvoy hotel points for about 300 Starbucks gift certificates worth $25 each. By: Marcia Solomon, Celebrity NewswireMEDIA CONTACT:Jennifer GrayCelebrity News PRPhone: 323-493-3346Email: celebritynewspr@gmail.com 