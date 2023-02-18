Call for applications: the Vibeke Sørensen Grant Programme 2023

The Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) is now taking applications for the 2023 Vibeke Sørensen Grants.

Postgraduates at all career levels are invited to apply for this grant, which aims to encourage research on the history of European integration and of EU institutions based on primary sources held at the Historical Archives of the European Union. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to spend one month at the Historical Archives for the consultation of archival holdings.

The Vibeke Sørensen Grant programme for visiting scholars was set up in 1993, by then EUI President Emile Noël and with the support of the European Commission. The grant scheme adopted its current name in 1997 to honour the memory of EUI History alumna Dr. Vibeke Sørensen (1952 – 1995), who was also a staff member of the Historical Archives.A maximum of ten Vibeke Sørensen Grants are awarded per year.

The deadline for applications in 2023 is 30 April. Complete information on the grant, and how to apply, can be found here.