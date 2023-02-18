Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,399 in the last 365 days.

Call for applications: the Vibeke Sørensen Grant Programme 2023

The Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) is now taking applications for the 2023 Vibeke Sørensen Grants.

Postgraduates at all career levels are invited to apply for this grant, which aims to encourage research on the history of European integration and of EU institutions based on primary sources held at the Historical Archives of the European Union. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to spend one month at the Historical Archives for the consultation of archival holdings.

The Vibeke Sørensen Grant programme for visiting scholars was set up in 1993, by then EUI President Emile Noël and with the support of the European Commission. The grant scheme adopted its current name in 1997 to honour the memory of EUI History alumna Dr. Vibeke Sørensen (1952 – 1995), who was also a staff member of the Historical Archives.A maximum of ten Vibeke Sørensen Grants are awarded per year.

The deadline for applications in 2023 is 30 April. Complete information on the grant, and how to apply, can be found here.

You just read:

Call for applications: the Vibeke Sørensen Grant Programme 2023

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.