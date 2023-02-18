There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,336 in the last 365 days.
Assistant Secretary Kang Travels to Tokyo February 21-23
News Provided By
February 18, 2023, 00:02 GMT
Share This Article
Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Eliot Kang will travel to Tokyo on February 21-23 to join the G7 Nonproliferation Directors Group meeting.
Assistant Secretary Kang will meet with counterparts from Japan and across the G7 to discuss deepening cooperation on issues of mutual national security concern.
You just read:
Assistant Secretary Kang Travels to Tokyo February 21-23
News Provided By
February 18, 2023, 00:02 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.