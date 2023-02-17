New York-based artist collective, Patricia Barrett Studio, announces series of limited-edition prints in partnership with renowned artist Michelle Christensen.

World-renowned designer, illustrator, and founder of My Little Belleville, Michelle Christensen launches exclusive collection in collaboration with Patricia Barrett Studio.

Patricia Barrett Studio, a rapidly growing artist collective, gallery, and museum-quality print shop, announced today an all-new collection of limited-edition artworks by renowned artist, designer, and illustrator Michelle Christensen. The series, inspired by Michelle’s time abroad in London and Paris, explores the relationship between people and their environment. Her work, which has received widespread recognition, features a range of familiar subjects uniquely rendered in Michelle’s signature whimsical style.

“I’m thrilled to offer my latest collection of signature work in collaboration with Patricia Barrett Studio,” said Michelle. “This collection is very special to me, as it showcases my love for travel and the connection between people and places through individual moments in time.”

“We’re proud to partner with Michelle Christensen to showcase her breathtaking new collection and offer these beautiful new pieces to art lovers everywhere,” said Patricia Barrett, Founder of Patricia Barrett Studio. “We strive to make art collecting a more meaningful experience for first-time buyers and experienced collectors, and Michelle’s work is cherished by art lovers worldwide.”

Shop the collection exclusively at Patricia Barrett Studio

Michelle’s new collection is available exclusively at Patricia Barrett Studio’s online shop. The limited-edition pieces expect to sell out quickly, so fans of Michelle Christensen’s work are encouraged to act fast.

Shop Michelle’s new collection here.

Whether an art collector or simply looking for the perfect piece to display in the home, this series of stunning works is not to be missed. The collection is just the latest in a series of exciting new collections from Patricia Barrett Studio, which is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after sources for limited-edition prints by emerging and established artists worldwide.

About Michelle Christensen

Michelle Christensen is a world-renowned artist and Founder of online clothing retailer, My Little Belleville. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Michelle specializes in illustration, design, and wearable art. Her work encompassing global brands, including Anthropologie, Terrain, Hallmark, and Forbes, is featured in Nylon Magazine, Frankie Magazine, Country Living, Glamour, and ABC’s Good Things Utah.

About Patricia Barrett Studio

Patricia Barrett Studio is a New York-based artist collective and online gallery working with emerging and established artists to make art collecting a more approachable and meaningful experience. Founded by master printer and archivist Patricia Barrett, whose work is featured in TIME Magazine, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair, the Studio partners with world-renowned artists, illustrators, designers, and photographers to produce exclusive, limited-edition prints using archival materials and methods. Every print is custom-made to order and shipped worldwide, offering museum-quality artwork at affordable prices for both first-time collectors and interior design professionals to ensure each piece finds its perfect home.

Media Contact

Patricia Barrett Studio

Eric Barrett

United States