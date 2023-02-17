Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,471 in the last 365 days.

New York-based artist collective, Patricia Barrett Studio, announces series of limited-edition prints in partnership with renowned artist Michelle Christensen.

World-renowned designer, illustrator, and founder of My Little Belleville, Michelle Christensen launches exclusive collection in collaboration with Patricia Barrett Studio.

Patricia Barrett Studio, a rapidly growing artist collective, gallery, and museum-quality print shop, announced today an all-new collection of limited-edition artworks by renowned artist, designer, and illustrator Michelle Christensen. The series, inspired by Michelle’s time abroad in London and Paris, explores the relationship between people and their environment. Her work, which has received widespread recognition, features a range of familiar subjects uniquely rendered in Michelle’s signature whimsical style.

“I’m thrilled to offer my latest collection of signature work in collaboration with Patricia Barrett Studio,” said Michelle. “This collection is very special to me, as it showcases my love for travel and the connection between people and places through individual moments in time.”

“We’re proud to partner with Michelle Christensen to showcase her breathtaking new collection and offer these beautiful new pieces to art lovers everywhere,” said Patricia Barrett, Founder of Patricia Barrett Studio. “We strive to make art collecting a more meaningful experience for first-time buyers and experienced collectors, and Michelle’s work is cherished by art lovers worldwide.”

Shop the collection exclusively at Patricia Barrett Studio

Michelle’s new collection is available exclusively at Patricia Barrett Studio’s online shop. The limited-edition pieces expect to sell out quickly, so fans of Michelle Christensen’s work are encouraged to act fast.

Shop Michelle’s new collection here.

Whether an art collector or simply looking for the perfect piece to display in the home, this series of stunning works is not to be missed. The collection is just the latest in a series of exciting new collections from Patricia Barrett Studio, which is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after sources for limited-edition prints by emerging and established artists worldwide.

About Michelle Christensen

Michelle Christensen is a world-renowned artist and Founder of online clothing retailer, My Little Belleville. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Michelle specializes in illustration, design, and wearable art. Her work encompassing global brands, including Anthropologie, Terrain, Hallmark, and Forbes, is featured in Nylon Magazine, Frankie Magazine, Country Living, Glamour, and ABC’s Good Things Utah.

About Patricia Barrett Studio

Patricia Barrett Studio is a New York-based artist collective and online gallery working with emerging and established artists to make art collecting a more approachable and meaningful experience. Founded by master printer and archivist Patricia Barrett, whose work is featured in TIME Magazine, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair, the Studio partners with world-renowned artists, illustrators, designers, and photographers to produce exclusive, limited-edition prints using archival materials and methods. Every print is custom-made to order and shipped worldwide, offering museum-quality artwork at affordable prices for both first-time collectors and interior design professionals to ensure each piece finds its perfect home.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Patricia Barrett Studio


Contact Person:

Eric Barrett


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.mixlinemedia.com/

You just read:

New York-based artist collective, Patricia Barrett Studio, announces series of limited-edition prints in partnership with renowned artist Michelle Christensen.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.