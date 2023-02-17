After a successful stock trader and private investor career, Mads Hansen launched his value hedge fund Ante Capital L.P. in New York.

Mads Hansen, a young and dynamic hedge fund manager and stock investor from Denmark, has launched his investment management firm. Mads is an early investor in companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Spotify, First Solar, Enphase Energy Inc, Coinbase, and still has his positions in the listed companies.

Mr. Hansen focuses on alternative investments, including hedge and private equity funds, and on direct investments in operating companies within FinTech, InsurTech, and HealthTech.

Mr. Hansen has managed to turn his fortune into an 8-figure number with an average return of 29% over ten years with day trading and value investing.

He is the Founder, Investor & Co-CIO of the Hedge Fund Ante Capital, L.P., and the active fund manager. Mads Hansen managed to generate a return of just over 24% in 2022 when the U.S. stock market fell by -18.11% (S&P500).

Ante Capital invests in marketable securities across industries and geographies. The portfolio contains 40-50 stocks, with a short/long strategy that allows them to maximize earnings and minimize the overall investment risk. The goal is to have uncorrelated stocks & assets in the portfolio.

About the Ante Capital, L.P.

"We strive to unlock the most complex questions in investment strategy, management, and corporate culture by fostering a culture of openness, transparency, and inclusion".

Problem solved by the hedge fund

"People pay too much for active & passive management and take a risk that does not match the return. Most of the funds fail to beat the market S&P 500, have far too high risk, and are far too illiquid, so investors are tied up." According to Mads, their solution with Ante Capital hedge fund is:

"Ante Capital focuses on a better risk-adjusted return (Sharpe Ratio) and invests only in value companies. To minimize the risk and optimize the overall return, Ante Capital adjust several times a year in their positions to outperform the S&P 500 month for month which has created returns of approximately 650% better than the market. You can always realize your investment as an investor or get a quarterly dividend / yearly payout if desired."

The company focuses on giving the investor the needed cash flow.

The Fee Structure

7% hurdle rate per year, the company does a 20% Performance fee if the return is between +0,5833 % – 4,166 % during each month.

- 25% Performance fee (between +4,166 % - 8,325%).

- 30% Performance fee if the return exceeds +8,33% (calculated on the month).

0,166% Management fee each month. (2% per year).

With an HWM.

Ante Capital; A leading name in global equity investment

Strategy used in the hedge fund

Allocation to the various asset classes is on top-down views on, e.g., economic and political trends and themes. The primary exercise here is always to define which markets, specific companies, and strategies are worth betting on at that time. The themes can change according to the spur of the moment and the difference in returns lies in anticipating this. Secondary is the choice of instruments, tactical timing, etc. which then determine the operation.

Therefore, Mads Hansen diversifies the funds into different asset classes. However, he focuses on buying companies at 10-30% below their intrinsic value - what he thinks is good or fair value.

HIS LONG STRATEGY:

+ Value-driven approach

+ Favorable sector dynamics

+ Strong management with sustainable business models

+ Improving fundamentals

+ Catalyst

HIS SHORT STRATEGY:

+ Changing competitive dynamics

+ Overvalued firms with unrealistic forecasts

+ Declining fundamentals

+ Excessive leverage and equity dilution risk

Mads Hansen divides his holdings into two different areas: Beta investments and alpha investments. Beta investments produce returns through passive management and average market risk. Alpha investments are actively managed and aim to generate better returns. Mads Hansen uses "quantitative" investment methods to identify new opportunities while avoiding unrealistic historical models. His goal is to structure portfolios with uncorrelated investment returns based on risk allocations rather than asset allocations. Hansen's hedge fund mostly accepts money from family offices, UHNW investors, and institutional clients such as pension funds, foundations, endowments, and central banks. Private investors can rarely invest in Hansen's holdings.

Conclusion

Mr. Hansen's global hedge fund is expanding from New York to a global investment firm with offices in Copenhagen, Oslo, and London. Ante Capital is a global alternative investment management firm seeking to pursue diverse investment strategies across industry sectors, asset classes, and geographies.

Contact Mads Hansen or Ante Capital via the details given below.

Mads Hansen

Media Contact

Ante Capital, L.P.

Ante Capital Management L.L.C. I Mads Hansen

1350 Ave of the Americas, fl 2

New York

NY 10019

United States