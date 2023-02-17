A Crash Course to Podcast Success: Stevie Kim Teams Up with RCS Academy for a Ground-Breaking New Seminar

RCS Academy Business School recently launched a new case study on the Italian Wine Podcast, which resulted in a divisive tool for marketers and communications professionals - a seminar on creating and managing a successful podcast led by Stevie Kim, the Managing Director of Vinitaly International and Founder of the Italian Wine Podcast.

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If the world is full of anything, it's podcasts. Turning a novel idea into a successful series can be a daunting task. Stevie Kim assumed this task, launching the Italian Wine Podcast in March 2017. Since then, the podcast has published over 1300 episodes and skyrocketed to more than 5 million listens, making it one of the most popular wine podcasts today.

This remarkable growth was recently subject to a fascinating case study conducted by the RCS Academy, a leading Italian business school founded by highly-regarded journalists and industry leaders behind Corriere della Sera. RCS academy offers specialized programs in pivotal fields - such as journalism, sports, food & beverage, and beyond - with instruction from some of the most established professionals in each sector.

Recently, RCS Academy conducted a case study on the Italian Wine Podcast, diving into its accomplishments as it thrives on every podcast platform. The analysis turned into a strategic decision to transform their IWP case study into an online seminar hosted by Stevie Kim. The subject? How to create and manage a successful podcast, with the IWP's success as the subject.

The course will cover each step to developing a successful podcast, from picking a theme to post-production tips. The purpose is to gain a strong understanding of how to establish a firm foundation for a podcast, covering crucial steps like identifying a clear concept, your costs, and distribution platforms.

The seminar nature of this course is the cherry on top, as the e-learning platform encourages participants to engage. RCS Academy Business School designed interactive spaces such as forums, video lessons, and apps to promote idea exchange and nurture community among participants.

The seminar will be 45 minutes and is available online now. The cost is 40€ + IVA.

https://rcsacademy.corriere.it/master/come-realizzare-pianificare-podcast-successo/presentazione/

_________________________

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp (encompassing books, maps, and videos, bringing together a global community of wine, food, and travel), Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 1300 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 4 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!

