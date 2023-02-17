Parcel ABC: A Logistics Leader in the Making

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23 are out, and the Logistics Service of the Year award goes to none other than Parcel ABC. Boasting the best delivery services at the most competitive prices, it's no surprise that the company has come out on top.

Parcel ABC's concept is simple. It unites thousands of local and international delivery companies - calculates and fills their empty spaces, so that packages, large and small, arrive at their destinations safe and sound. Using the most reputable couriers, Parcel ABC ensures timely deliveries that don't burn a hole in their customers' pockets.

The expansion of Parcel ABC has been quick and smooth. Today, you can send packages to every corner of the world, whether it be Asia, Europe, America, Australia and so on. The company is aiming for global dominance without sacrificing low expenses for clients. While the company's base is in London, Andrius Balkunas, CEO and founder at ParcelABC, is excited about its expansion to countries such as Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, and Benelux.

Parcel ABC stands out among the rest of its rivals for many reasons. Aside from affordability, it insures packages and provides real-time tracking for deliveries. Door-to-door shipment is easy with Parcel ABC, and customers love the convenience of not leaving their homes or offices. Plus, no registration is necessary - all one needs to do is enter delivery details to get things moving.

The company also has one of the most responsive support teams in the industry. Inquiries receive prompt and clear answers, and that's Parcel ABC's selling point. Everyone understands the murky waters of sending parcels, especially in this COVID era, with unreliable shipping times and fast-rising costs. On Parcel ABC's easy-to-navigate site, you'll find instant quotes and courier choices to facilitate your decision-making.

Winning the Corporate LiveWire Global Award seems like a significant milestone. However, in the big picture, it's just the beginning of great things to come for Parcel ABC. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.parcelabc.com today.

