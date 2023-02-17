Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Distribution of Series E Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (“RHE,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHE-PA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth (1/1,000th) of a share of the Company’s newly-designated Series E Redeemable Preferred Shares, no par value per share (the “Series E Preferred Stock”), for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series E Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of Common Stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to (a) any proposal submitted to holders of Common Stock to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to (i) make certain changes to the terms of the Company’s 10.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and (ii) temporarily increase the authorized number of shares of the Company (including the authorized shares of the Company’s preferred stock) (the “Charter Amendment Proposal”), and (b) any proposal to adjourn any meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of voting on the Charter Amendment Proposal, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Georgia Business Corporation Code. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series E Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series E Preferred Stock).



All shares of Series E Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at any meeting of shareholders held to vote on the above-described proposals as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls on the Charter Amendment Proposal at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company. Any outstanding shares of Series E Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by the Company’s shareholders of the Charter Amendment Proposal.

The Series E Preferred Stock will be uncertificated, and no shares of Series E Preferred Stock may be transferred by the holder thereof except in connection with a transfer by such holder of any shares of Common Stock held by such holder. In that case, a number of one one-thousandths of a share of Series E Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of Common Stock to be transferred by such holder will be automatically transferred to the transferee of such shares of Common Stock.

Further details regarding the Series E Preferred Stock will be contained in a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.