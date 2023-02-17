Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the creation of a search committee to identify qualified applicants for the position of Commissioner of the Department of Revenue.
Members of the group include:
- Cathy Lang, Executive Director, Nebraska Business Development Center
- Jay Rempe, Economist, Rolling Prairie Economics, LLC.
- Evan Fullmer, Senior Manager, RSM US LLP
- David Ostdiek, Vice President & CFO, Chief Industries, Inc.
- Karen Peppmuller, Executive Financial Assistant, Lincoln Industries
- Chris Roth, President, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Lisa Lehan, Attorney, Koley Jessen P.C., LLO
- Jim Greisch, Retired Partner, RSM US LLP
The vacancy of Tax Commissioner was created with the resignation of Tony Fulton in December after he returned to the private sector. Deputy Commissioner Glen White is serving in the interim role until the permanent commissioner is named.