Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,426 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner

CONTACT:   

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495  

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

   

Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the creation of a search committee to identify qualified applicants for the position of Commissioner of the Department of Revenue. 

 

Members of the group include: 

 

  • Cathy Lang, Executive Director, Nebraska Business Development Center 
  • Jay Rempe, Economist, Rolling Prairie Economics, LLC.  
  • Evan Fullmer, Senior Manager, RSM US LLP 
  • David Ostdiek, Vice President & CFO, Chief Industries, Inc. 
  • Karen Peppmuller, Executive Financial Assistant, Lincoln Industries 
  • Chris Roth, President, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. 
  • Lisa Lehan, Attorney, Koley Jessen P.C., LLO 
  • Jim Greisch, Retired Partner, RSM US LLP 

 

The vacancy of Tax Commissioner was created with the resignation of Tony Fulton in December after he returned to the private sector. Deputy Commissioner Glen White is serving in the interim role until the permanent commissioner is named.

You just read:

Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.