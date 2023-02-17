CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the creation of a search committee to identify qualified applicants for the position of Commissioner of the Department of Revenue.

Members of the group include:

Cathy Lang, Executive Director, Nebraska Business Development Center

Jay Rempe, Economist, Rolling Prairie Economics, LLC.

Evan Fullmer, Senior Manager, RSM US LLP

David Ostdiek, Vice President & CFO, Chief Industries, Inc.

Karen Peppmuller, Executive Financial Assistant, Lincoln Industries

Chris Roth, President, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lisa Lehan, Attorney, Koley Jessen P.C., LLO

Jim Greisch, Retired Partner, RSM US LLP

The vacancy of Tax Commissioner was created with the resignation of Tony Fulton in December after he returned to the private sector. Deputy Commissioner Glen White is serving in the interim role until the permanent commissioner is named.