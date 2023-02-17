Correction to previous announcement: Noble Corporation plc reports transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") NOBLENE today announces a correcting of the announcement of October 3, 2022 regarding transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

In the announcement of October 3, 2022, it was stated that Blake A. Denton and Joey M. Kawaja exchanged 3,076 shares of Noble Corporation for 3,076 A ordinary shares of Noble in connection with the completion of the merger between Noble Corporation and Noble Newco Sub Limited. The correct number of shares of Noble Corporation exchanged by each of Blake A. Denton and Joey M. Kawaja was 0.

In addition, it was stated that Alan J. Hirshberg, Ann D. Pickard and Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge received A ordinary shares of Noble in the amounts of 22,796, 22,796 and 27,202, respectively, due to the accelerated vesting of restricted share units free of charge as a result of the closing of the business combination between Noble Corporation and the Drilling Company of 1972 A/S on October 3, 2022. Due to a part of the restricted share units having been settled in cash, the correct amount of A ordinary shares of Noble received by Alan J. Hirshberg, Ann D. Pickard and Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge were 13,677, 13,677 and 16,322, respectively.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.

Below is the corrected notification:

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the EU market abuse regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Ann D. Pickard

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ann D. Pickard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Amendment: The number of A ordinary shares received is

amended from 22,796 to 13,677 shares. The original

announcement included 9,119 A ordinary shares which

represented restricted stock units that were settled in cash. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Restricted share units related to the shares of Noble

Corporation plc

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b) Nature of the transaction Accelerated vesting of restricted share units free of charge as a

result of the closing of the business combination on 3 October

2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 13,677 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 13,677 USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-3 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Alan J. Hirshberg

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan J. Hirshberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Amendment: The number of A ordinary shares received is

amended from 22,796 to 13,677 shares. The original

announcement included 9,119 A ordinary shares which

represented restricted stock units that were settled in cash. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted share units related to the shares of Noble

Corporation plc

CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Accelerated vesting of restricted share units free of charge as a

result of the closing of the business combination on 3 October

2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 13,677 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 13,677 USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-3 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Amendment: The number of A ordinary shares received is

amended from 27,202 to 16,322 shares. The original

announcement included 10,880 A ordinary shares which

represented restricted stock units that were settled in cash. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Restricted share units related to the shares of Noble

Corporation plc CUSIP-code: G65431127

b) Nature of the transaction Accelerated vesting of restricted share units free of charge as a

result of the closing of the business combination on 3 October

2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 16,322 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 16,322 USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-3 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

Certain statements in this announcement, including any attachments hereto, may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and Noble and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Noble Group") anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "targets", "believes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "will", "may", "might", "anticipates", "would", "could", "should", "estimates", "projects", "potentially" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made.

Although Noble believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Noble's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the Noble Group's business and the industry in which the Noble Group operates and/or which has been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by the Noble Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Noble Group's control that could cause the Noble Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including any attachment hereto, speak only as of today. Noble does not intend, and does not assume, any obligations to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law or the rules of the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Noble or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained in this announcement, including any attachment hereto.

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc