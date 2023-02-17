Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,424 in the last 365 days.

Honoring Gold Star Families

February 17, 2023

This morning, Utah families gathered at the Capitol to honor those who lost a loved one during military service this past year. It was a solemn moment as each family stood to introduce themselves, tears almost always followed when a family member shared the name of their lost loved one. Governor Cox addressed the special guests and expressed his sincere desire that the room was empty and there was no need to host such an event.

The Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General Reyes personally greeted each family member as they received a gold rose and a gift. As Attorney General Reyes was handing out roses he noticed two young boys with their grandma, one had lost his father and the other lost the uncle he called ‘dad.’ AG Reyes brought the boys to his office and gave a phone call to the Cobra Kai actor ‘Hawk’, one of the boys’ heroes. They left with badges and smiles.  

The day continued with recognition to all families on the House and Senate floor followed by an honorary lunch. No words can suffice for the grief these Utahns are facing, Governor Cox acknowledged this by saying, “nothing can fill that void, but we hope to at least honor the void.” The Attorney General and our staff’s hearts go out to all of Utah’s Gold Star families. We stand with and remember the brave individuals our state has lost. 

The post Honoring Gold Star Families appeared first on Utah Attorney General.

You just read:

Honoring Gold Star Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.