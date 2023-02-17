Honoring Gold Star Families

February 17, 2023

This morning, Utah families gathered at the Capitol to honor those who lost a loved one during military service this past year. It was a solemn moment as each family stood to introduce themselves, tears almost always followed when a family member shared the name of their lost loved one. Governor Cox addressed the special guests and expressed his sincere desire that the room was empty and there was no need to host such an event.

The Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General Reyes personally greeted each family member as they received a gold rose and a gift. As Attorney General Reyes was handing out roses he noticed two young boys with their grandma, one had lost his father and the other lost the uncle he called ‘dad.’ AG Reyes brought the boys to his office and gave a phone call to the Cobra Kai actor ‘Hawk’, one of the boys’ heroes. They left with badges and smiles.

The day continued with recognition to all families on the House and Senate floor followed by an honorary lunch. No words can suffice for the grief these Utahns are facing, Governor Cox acknowledged this by saying, “nothing can fill that void, but we hope to at least honor the void.” The Attorney General and our staff’s hearts go out to all of Utah’s Gold Star families. We stand with and remember the brave individuals our state has lost.

