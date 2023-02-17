Feb. 22, 2023 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

Zoom Link

9-10 am; Habitat, Nongame and Endangered Species

10-10:30 am; Rules

10:30-11:45 am; Fisheries

1:15-2:45 pm; Big Game

2:45-4:00 pm; Committee of the Whole

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.