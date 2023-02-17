Transition to Kindergarten Train the Trainer Opportunity 

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is happy to announce the next step in the Transition to Kindergarten training series. In 2022, the Transition to Kindergarten module series and facilitator guide focused on building community-wide understanding of kindergarten readiness and the impact of high-quality transition practices on children, families, schools, and communities was released. This 4-part series, as well as several other useful resources related to kindergarten transitions, can be found on the Transitioning to Kindergarten webpages.

The next installment in the Transitions to Kindergarten series is a Train the Trainer opportunity built to support and guide individuals who can facilitate community-based kindergarten transition teams to use the tools and activities within the Transition to Kindergarten module series. The goal of the series modules is to build understanding and implementation of high-quality, year-round transition practices for all stakeholders to ensure children’s successful transition into their Kindergarten year.

If you, or someone you know, could benefit from participating in this training which will prepare participants to guide communities in forming Kindergarten transition teams and transitions plans, please register for this exciting and free two-session training.

Session #1 will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm.

Session #2 will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Once you register, a link will be sent to your email; this will be the same link for both sessions

Click here to Register for both sessions.

For more information and any questions, please reach to Marcy Whitcomb, Public Pre-K Consultant at Marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov.