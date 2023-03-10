Submit Release
NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK TEACHES LESSONS ABOUT FRIENDSHIP, SORROW AND HOW TO SEEK SOLUTIONS

Walking with the Sun

Preethi Saravanakumar

WALKING WITH THE SUN by Preethi Saravanakumar

It was an absolute joy reading this book. Beautiful story with amazing illustrations! Perfect gift for any child, or just the child in you.”
— Book reviewer
UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One journey. Two friends. A big realization!

A software developer by day with a passion for writing poetry and children’s literature has come out with a beautiful children’s tale with valuable lessons for her target audience of 3 to 5 year-olds.

WALKING WITH THE SUN by Preethi Saravanakumar and masterfully illustrated by Julia Duclos introduces readers to two loving and caring best friends: Gaja, an elephant, and Garud, an eagle. The friends are the envy of all the other animals, talking, playing, dancing and singing in Nature’s paradise. But the friends seemingly make an innocent error as they journey to get out of the sun.

It is Garud's idea that they walk toward the west to escape the scorching heat. The ignorant friends only learn at the end that they were walking with the sun rather than away from it. However, there is a big surprise awaiting Gaja at the end of the trip that is sure to delight young readers.

Through her wonderful storytelling, the author captures and engages young minds and is also able to weave into her writing some important lessons, among them the importance of sadness or discomfort; how to find solutions to overcome difficulties; that sorrow is never permanent; and that after every sunset there is a promising sunrise.

WALKING WITH THE SUN is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Preethi Saravanakumar is a software developer by profession. Writing poetry remains her major passion; she also writes children’s literature. Preethi has written hundreds of poems, which have been published in a variety of places, including her blog, Instagram and even in a few magazines. She has published a few picture books as well. Her first book of poetry was published in 2011. Her latest volume, Scribblings of My Soul, recently won 3 Book awards. And her latest nonfiction book, Pearls of My Mind, has won 2 awards. Visit https://preethisaravanakumar.wordpress.com.

Preethi Saravanakumar
Preethi Saravanakumar, Author
preethi.tharuman@gmail.com
