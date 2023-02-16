USMCA: Building more integrated, resilient, and secure North American supply chains

Building more integrated, resilient, and secure supply chains is a focus for all three North American governments, industries, and civil societies. The passage in 2022 of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act provides significant new funding to investments in developing semiconductors, electric vehicles, critical material, and clean energy across North America. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has a key role to play in realizing these opportunities through complementary investments and policies that address various bottlenecks and supply chain limitations. The agreement underpins North American trade and investment and provides the set of rules and market access commitments that level-set business expectations. In turn, it lays the foundation for expanding investment into complex and capital-intensive manufacturing and supply chains across North America.

On February 28, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings invites you to the launch of the second annual flagship report of its USMCA initiative on building more integrated, resilient, and secure supply chains. The event will feature leaders from government, industry, civil society, and academia, who will provide various perspectives on maximizing and securing supply chains in the North America region.

