Rutland Barracks / Extortion - Disorderly Conduct and additional charges.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4001155
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 15, 2023, various times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Regional Medical Center: 160 Allen St, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Extortion, Disorderly conduct, Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications and Criminal threatening
ACCUSED: Jay G. Cooke
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified by the General Counsel of the Rutland Regional Medical Center[RRMC] that their staff was receiving an abundance of unwanted and threatening emails and voice mails from Jay G. Cooke, 46, of Sudbury, VT.
Approximately 12 emails were sent by Cooke and received by RRMC staff within a 13 hours window on 2/15/2023, between 1am and 2pm.
It appeared that COOKE’s emails intent was to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, or annoy, by electronic communication. Furthermore, the content of these emails was obscene, lewd, lascivious, and indecent. It appeared that COOKE maliciously threatened to accuse another of a crime with intent to extort money from the RRMC.
COOKE was transported to the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to be arraigned on the above charges.
No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Cooke’s arraignment, which is expected to take place this afternoon.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/17/2023
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Lieutenant Doug Norton
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, Vermont 05701
(802)773-9101
https://vsp.vermont.gov/