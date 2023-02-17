Rutland Barracks / Extortion - Disorderly Conduct and additional charges.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001155

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 15, 2023, various times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Regional Medical Center: 160 Allen St, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Extortion, Disorderly conduct, Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications and Criminal threatening

ACCUSED: Jay G. Cooke

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified by the General Counsel of the Rutland Regional Medical Center[RRMC] that their staff was receiving an abundance of unwanted and threatening emails and voice mails from Jay G. Cooke, 46, of Sudbury, VT.

Approximately 12 emails were sent by Cooke and received by RRMC staff within a 13 hours window on 2/15/2023, between 1am and 2pm.

It appeared that COOKE’s emails intent was to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, or annoy, by electronic communication. Furthermore, the content of these emails was obscene, lewd, lascivious, and indecent. It appeared that COOKE maliciously threatened to accuse another of a crime with intent to extort money from the RRMC.

COOKE was transported to the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to be arraigned on the above charges.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Cooke’s arraignment, which is expected to take place this afternoon.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/17/2023

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Lieutenant Doug Norton

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, Vermont 05701

(802)773-9101

Doug.norton@vermont.gov

https://vsp.vermont.gov/