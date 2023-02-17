Submit Release
Paul Pierce Fined by SEC for Payola Violation for Making Social Media Post

MIAMI START-UP OFFERS A PATENT-PENDING, FINTECH SOLUTION FOR ALL TYPES OF INFLUENCERS

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for unlawfully touting and making misleading statements about a crypto security on his social media accounts. This case has once again shed light on the issue of transparency and compliance in influencer marketing. However, Social Payme Technologies, a Miami-based technology company, offers a solution to this problem.

Using blockchain technology, Social Payme provides a secure and transparent influencer marketing solution. The platform ensures that all marketing activities comply with regulatory requirements and that the content is authentic and transparent for the audience. This technology allows influencers to easily disclose their sponsorship and relationship with brands, as well as track the performance of their marketing campaigns.

"Social Payme is the solution to the transparency and compliance issues that influencer marketing is facing today," said Gurtegh Singh, President of Social Payme Technologies. "While high-profile influencers like Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce may be able to pay the fines, smaller influencers may not. We recognize that compliance is an ongoing issue, and it can be challenging for the average 18-year-old influencer to keep up with changes in regulations. That's why we've spent the last year developing a compliance solution that can help influencers across the US and 47 other countries. Our AI-driven platform provides a secure and transparent environment that ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and provides a reliable way for influencers to disclose their sponsorships and track their marketing campaigns."

With the recent charges against Paul Pierce and other influencers, it's clear that the influencer marketing industry needs to take a closer look at transparency and compliance. Social Payme's platform offers a unique solution to this issue, and the company is poised to become a leader in the space.

About Social Payme Technologies: Social Payme is a Miami, FL-based technology company that provides blockchain-based solutions for influencer marketing. Its flagship product, Hashtag.BIO App, provides a secure and transparent platform as a service (PaaS) for all stakeholders involved in the marketing process, including brands and followers. For more information, please visit Social Payme's website: www.socialpayme.com.

Jenny Kefauver
Social Pay Me
+1 703-850-3533
+1 703-850-3583

