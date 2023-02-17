Submit Release
Table Trac Receives License in Mississippi 

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has been granted a license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This license approval will permit Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Mississippi casinos.  

“CasinoTrac is proud to have received the recommendation for the Mississippi Gaming Commission.  We are grateful to the commissioners for giving us a unanimous vote of approval at this month’s commission meeting.  As a newly licensed Manufacturer and Distributor in the state of Mississippi, we look forward to offering casino operators a new and valuable choice with our line of Trac products including: PromoTrac, KioskTrac, MobileTrac, DataTrac, TableTrac and of course the premier CasinoTrac.”, said Chad Hoehne, President & CEO

Mississippi is the seventh state gaming license granted to Table Trac Inc., joining Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 100 operators, representing more than 270 sites, in North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.


