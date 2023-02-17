McCormack Baron Salazar Hires Vanessa Parker-Lewis as Chief Human Resources Officer
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormack Baron is pleased to announce that Vanessa Parker-Lewis has joined McCormack Baron as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Parker-Lewis will be based in the St. Louis Corporate office.
In her new role, Ms. Parker-Lewis will serve as a strategic leader to establish and communicate the company's approach and philosophy around "People." She will oversee platform-wide programs, initiatives, systems, policies, and procedures that promote a shared culture reflective of the McCormack Baron mission, vision, and values.
Ms. Parker-Lewis has 23 years of experience in human resources. She joins MBS from G6 Hospitality (Motel 6/Studio 6), where she held the position of Vice President, Field Human Resources and Diversity. Ms. Parker-Lewis influenced and facilitated fundamental changes within leadership, helping to set the agenda and strategic direction with executive leadership in diversity and inclusion. Before holding the position of Vice President, Ms. Parker-Lewis served as Director, Human Resources, where she led human resource teams responsible for supporting the field organization, corporate office, and call center. In both roles, Ms. Parker-Lewis led human resource teams and was a key business partner with functional leadership for HR activities, primarily supporting departments through change, organizational design, organization structure, and culture change associated with aligning departments with best practices within the hospitality industry.
Ms. Parker-Lewis holds a Dual Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Human Resources Development from Webster University, St. Louis, MO, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Lincoln University, Jefferson City, MO. She has senior-level human resource certifications through the Human Resources Certification Institute and the Society of Human Resource Management.
Stephanie Tolson
Stephanie Tolson
Other