As Canadians Prepare to Celebrate Family Day, CheapOair.ca Shares Unique Ways To Experience Travel

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Day may not be an official national holiday, however many Canadians will be excited to have an extra day off to relax on Monday February 20th. Family Day is commonly referred to as Heritage Day, marked as a day to celebrate our country’s shared history and cultural heritage. As the first 2023 regional holiday, CheapOair.ca is excited to share some unique ways for Canadians to enjoy this special day.

“We see the growth of travel interest and bookings around holidays and as the first unofficial holiday for a majority of Canadians, this is expected to be a busy travel weekend,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca.”

In line with the historic and cultural meaning, there is no better way to experience Family Day then by travelling to different destinations and learning something new. Here are a few unique options for Canadians to consider:

‘Backyard’ Staycation: We are all familiar with the term staycation; however the idea of a ‘Backyard’ Staycation is meant to promote a local overnight trip within our vast Canadian backyard.

From the Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, home to some of the most extensive dinosaur fossil fields in the world, to the Fortress of Louisbourg in Nova Scotia, recognized as North America’s largest historical reconstruction, there is no shortage of cross-country educational adventures that can be fun for the whole family.

Last-Minute Deal Getaway: For adventurous families, the idea of a last-minute deal getaway can be rousing: the excitement of not knowing your destination until the last moment may feel like a gamble however this can lead to a fun way to save. As long as you are open-minded to the destinations that will be available, this can turn into an annual way to travel.

With over 500 airline partners, CheapOair.ca has seen the growth of last-minute deals and has added a special landing page just to help Canadians with finding the best options: https://www.cheapoair.ca/flights/last-minute.

Long Weekend U.S. Jaunt: With a number of U.S. cities located within a 90-minute flight, this allows you more time to enjoy the locale without spending time all your time at the airport. From the buzz of New York attractions to the Disney100: The Exhibition world premiere in Philadelphia, there are a number of options to consider for a U.S. visit!

CheapOair.ca has shared a selection from the top 10 Family Day long weekend U.S. destinations that Canadians are booking and they include:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Los Angeles, California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Whichever travel option you consider or if you plan to stay at home and relax, CheapOair.ca wishes all Canadians an enjoyable Family Day!

