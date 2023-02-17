InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging and Application for Sunblock (FED-2429)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to apply sunscreen and other oils or creams to the back without asking for help," said an inventor, from Issaquah, Wash., "so I invented the BACK STRAP. My design could increase independence and it could make outdoor time safer and more enjoyable."

The invention provides an improved way to package sunscreen or other ointments in a single use, disposable, bio-degradable pacakage. In doing so, it enables the user to easily apply the lotion to the back or other hard-to-reach areas. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, beach and pool goers, military and hospital use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

