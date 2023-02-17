The Future of Food Returns to SXSW 2023 To Inspire the Conversations and Connections Shaping Our Evolving Food System

Austin educational nonprofit Little Herds will host the returning event on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the SXSW Center

The Future of Food, an event series focused on fostering innovation and collaboration within food systems, returns to SXSW for a free two-day event on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the SXSW Center. The event is organized by Little Herds, a non-profit based in Austin, and presented by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

A diverse group of leading chefs, entrepreneurs, investors, and food system visionaries will come together for two days of exciting panel discussions, demonstrations, and tastings. Attendees will see how food and agricultural systems need to adapt to address emerging pressures such as population growth, climate change, resource scarcity, and the rising consumer demand for more sustainable and ethical food production practices. The event's programming will also highlight the technologies and innovations that will help us feed the world in the face of these challenges.

"The Future of Food is the most important topic and the most impactful conclave at SXSW," said returning headliner and celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern. "Problems ranging from the climate crisis to immigration, national security, health and hunger are all solvable if we look at our food systems first."

Event Highlights Include:



The Future of Food Field Days – On March 10 and 11, Field Days will be held on the outdoor patio at the SXSW Center. This event offers various interactive educational activities, artist installations, food sampling, a photo booth and more.

The Future of Food Culinary Showcase – Austin Community College culinary students team up with local chefs to create new dishes incorporating future food ingredients, including plant-based meats, upcycled ingredients, cultivated fats and proteins, and more. After attendees have tasted the dishes, award-winning celebrity chefs will judge and offer feedback on each creation.

Pitch Practice – Startups at the forefront of food innovation will showcase their ventures to top investors, who will offer constructive feedback and offer insights on how to craft the perfect pitch.

Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Programming – Panels featuring food industry experts will explore the complex topics surrounding food, nutrition and health, and how we can work collaboratively to improve access to affordable, fresh food for healthier communities.

"The Future of Food needs everyone at the table, so this official public event is free and open to all, both in-person and live-streamed for those who aren't in Austin," said Robert Nathan Allen, Founder and Director of Little Herds. "From family-friendly artistic activations and experiential demonstrations to chefs sharing tasty small plates and important conversations with industry insiders, the entire focus is on creating a more sustainable and equitable food system."

The Future of Food features over 100 inspiring food systems experts, innovators and chefs, including:

Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital

Andrew Zimmern, Chef and Global Ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme

Chef Tiffany Derry, T2D Concepts

Lejjy Gafour, Cult Food Science

Chef Gerald Sombright, Troon

Shondra Washington, TBC-Capital

Daniel Russek, Atarraya

Julia Collins, Planet FWD

Sweta Chakraborty, We Don't Have Time U.S.

Chef Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project

Joi Chevalier, The Cook's Nook

Riana Lynn, Journey Foods

Denise Osterhues, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

Sara Brand, True Wealth Ventures

Anne Carlson, Jiminy's

Tom Thompson, Revol Greens

Briana Warner, Atlantic Sea Farms

Michelle Ruiz, Hyfe Foods

Chloe Sorvino, Forbes

Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group

Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank

"The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is pleased to help convene thoughtful discussions about the Future of Food @ SXSW again this year," said Denise Osterhues, President of the Foundation. "We are particularly focused on lifting up the work of the Foundation's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund, which will direct grant-making this year to catalyze innovative approaches to improving nutrition security and health outcomes for all."

Additional support from partners include The Cook's Nook, We Don't Have Time US and Austin Community College. Sponsors include: Atarraya, Cult Food Science, Planet FWD, Revol Greens, and the City of Austin Office of Sustainability.

About Future of Food:

The Future of Food is an event series creating interactive, memorable, and meaningful experiences that inspire and educate the public about their influence as food consumers; bring together communities from around the world who are siloed by political divides, business sectors, and socioeconomic realities; and make accessible, diverse, and innovative spaces focused on the future food system.

About Little Herds:

Founded in 2013 in Austin, TX as an educational charitable 501c3 nonprofit, that educates and empowers communities, both locally and globally, to support and promote the use of insects for food and feed as an environmentally sound and economically viable source of nutrition.

