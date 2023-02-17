Pre-order the Atmoph and Stranger Things Edition Pass
KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmoph Inc. the developer and supplier of Atmoph Window 2 (Location: Kyoto, CEO: Kyohi Kang), announces "The Edition Pass | Stranger Things", in collaboration with the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things on February 17, 2023.
The ‘Edition Pass | Stranger Things' is an exclusive collection of three selected scenes from Stranger Things that can be enjoyed in the Atmoph Window 2. Available now for pre-order in Japan and the U.S, the collection comes with:
■ Three exclusive fan-favorite scenes, with original CG animation
Fans can feel the excitement all over again with their favorite scenes from Stranger Things - a view of the Christmas lights used to communicate with Will in The Upside Down, or immerse themselves in Starcourt Mall.
■ A special one-time limited release package - the cassette tape
A limited-release design modeled after the Stranger Things cassette tapes that appear in the show.
■ An exclusive Atmoph-exclusive collectible card
Receive one out of six Atmoph-exclusive cards featuring designs of all the main characters from the show. Those who purchase the "Edition Pass | Stranger Things" will have one of these cards randomly chosen for them.
Exclusive website:
https://atmoph.com/en/products/eps/strangerthings
About Atmoph Window 2
Atmoph Window 2 brings a sense of freedom and relaxation to the rooms of users around the world with over 1,500 original Views all filmed in either 4K or 6K resolution with surround sound.
Contact Information
Atmoph Inc.
Contact Phone No: (+81) (0) 75 744 6227
Mail: contact@atmoph.com
https://atmoph.com
