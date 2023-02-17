Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,426 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces Additional Broadband Grants to Expand High-Speed Internet

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced a second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF) to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas. The state expects to invest an additional $15 million through this round of broadband expansion, and the funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget through a competitive grant process.

“Following the significant investments in high-speed internet expansion I've announced over the past year, I'm thankful additional CPF funding is available to help provide access to unserved communities,” said Governor Kemp. “These grants will enable us to further close the digital divide in our state, connecting even more Georgians to opportunity. We've made great progress in recent years, and we won't rest on our laurels as we continue to make strategic broadband investments."

Like the first round, this CPF grant program will provide needed support to build comprehensive broadband networks in communities struggling with a lack of internet access. Approved projects will use leading technologies to offer reliable, high-speed internet access able to support a household with multiple users, as well as businesses with competitive needs.

Details on the application process can be found here.

The second round of this grant program follows the $234 million investment of CPF funds announced by Governor Kemp on January 4, 2023. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.

You just read:

Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces Additional Broadband Grants to Expand High-Speed Internet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.