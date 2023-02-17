Infant Nutrition Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach $61.6 billion by 2026

he growth of infant nutrition is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Infant Nutrition Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global infant nutrition market size was valued at $34.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $61.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition are produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth and development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity. According to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, infant nutrition means a food that purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk. Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients in the sustaining infant nutrition market trends, allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, cans, and others. The number of women as a part of the labor workforce has increased over the past few years due to rise in literacy rate. The ratio is estimated to increase in the near future, owing to the supportive government policies. The ease and convenience provided by these baby products offer parents lesser time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which is expected to boost the infant nutrition market demand during the forecast period. 