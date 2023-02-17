Thermo International Introduces a Cost-Effective Technology for Boiler Tube Removal at Power Plants
If your industry requires frequent & rapid heating of materials, opt for the advanced induction heating technology that Thermo International has to offer.MT. OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermo International’s newly enhanced induction heating machines are capable of rapidly changing the physical properties of electrically conductive materials without them ever coming into contact with the inductor. Its induction heating machines have been increasingly used in power plants to remove worn-out boiler tubes.
More details can be found at https://thermointernational.com/2022/10/28/power-plant-challenge-solved-with-induction-heating-machines
The company now offers its induction heating technology to energy facilities as an efficient method of replacing power tubes without compromising the external tube sheet. Boiler tubes, which are used to supply steam to the turbine, degrade over time and must be removed. The induction heating machines quickly make the tubes malleable enough for hydraulic pullers to easily slide them out.
Induction heating is the process of heating electrically conductive materials, such as metals, using electromagnetic fields generated by work coils. It is used today to harden and treat materials, soften materials for forging and hot-forming, braze and solder two materials together, or melt and mix materials for high-temperature alloys, such as those used in jet engines.
Thermo International offers a range of induction heating machines and accessories to complete these tasks. “We provide induction power suppliers, chillers, recording equipment, transformers, bolt heaters, custom coils, and much, much more,” said Jeff Weinacker, a spokesperson for the company. The company's equipment can be rented, purchased, or rented with an option to buy.
The company’s induction heating machines provide a clean, affordable, efficient, and precise method of heat transfer. In addition, temperature control with induction heating is much more accurate and immediate. The process is also easily repeatable, making it particularly advantageous to work environments built around production and assembly lines.
“At Thermo International, we build the best-performing products and machines for our diverse clientele,” added Weinacker. “Our robust designs and quality control, combined with many years of engineering and field experience, create the highest-quality, most versatile machines and products on the market.”
About Thermo International:
Thermo International was founded in 2009 and has since grown to become a worldwide leader in engineering advanced induction heating technology. Based in Flanders, New Jersey, the company also has offices and affiliates in Canada, South America, England, Spain, Korea, and India.
Interested parties can find more information at https://thermointernational.com
Jeff Weinacker
Thermo International
+1 973-970-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn