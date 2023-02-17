CARL MITCHELL: A CITY TO SAVE
Author Carl H. Mitchell takes readers on an adventure set in the dystopian era.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread follows NYPD detective Nick Garvey and president Lenora Allison as they fight through a dangerous plague that has overtaken their beloved Friendship City.
Set in the year 2058, Nick Garvey has just lost his detective partner of ten years while his daughter is recovering from a coma. Garvey is called in by the president to save the dystopian city from the hands of a villain named Ishmael. Faced with a deadly virus, a mysterious leader, and a city spiraling into chaos, Garvey and Allison work hand in hand to defy the odds to save humanity. Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is a perfect blend of thrill and science fiction, with its fast-paced narration that will leave readers at the edge with every turn of a page.
Carl H. Mitchell earned his electrical engineering degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. Mitchell has served as an engineer, programmer, and manager for IBM for more than 35 years. Mitchell’s debut novel Sundown was published in 2018. Mitchell now resides in Hillsborough, New Jersey, with his wife Maryann, and enjoys collecting Koi.
Will Nick and Leonora manage to save the world? Or will they succumb to the threat? Grab the opportunity to purchase Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
