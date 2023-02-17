CARL MITCHELL: THE RETURN OF A HERO
Author Carl H. Mitchell published his second novel after his hit novel Sundown.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYPD detective Nick Garvey returns to action in Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread, alongside president Lenora Allison, as the duo battles the remnants of the threatening World Council: a deadly man-made plague that could end humanity and the start of the destruction of their beloved Friendship City.
NYPD detective Nick Garvey has just lost Captain Gilmore, his detective partner of ten years in a shoot-out while his daughter is recovering from a coma. While worried about the state of his daughter, Garvey is called in by the president to save the dystopian city from the hands of a mysterious villain named Ishmael. Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is a thriller and science fiction, matched with interesting characters and plot twists, Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is a book that’s worth a read.
Carl H. Mitchell earned a degree in electrical engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. Mitchell has worked at IBM for an astounding 35 years as an engineer, programmer, and manager. Mitchell’s debut novel Sundown was published in 2018 and starred the same titular character as his current book. Mitchell happily resides in Hillsborough, New Jersey, with his wife Maryann, and enjoys collecting Koi and downhill skiing.
Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is now available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other